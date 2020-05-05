In pics | Stocks in the news: Ceat, Marico, Graphite India, ICICI Bank, Colgate

Automotive Axles, Orbit Exports, Lupin and ICICI Bank are some of the stocks which are in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/15 Lupin | Company announced positive topline results from Phase 3 study of Single-Dose Solosec for trichomoniasis treatment. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/15 Marico Q4 | Profit fell 50.6% to Rs 199 cr versus Rs 403 cr, revenue down 7% to Rs 1,496 cr versus Rs 1,609 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/15 Graphite India | Company starting manufacturing operations at various plants. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/15 Orbit Exports | Company partially resumed operations at factory in Surat and office in Delhi. (Image: orbitexports.com) 6/15 Automotive Axles | Company resumed operations of factories and offices at Mysuru and Rudrapur. (Image: autoaxle.com) 7/15 Ceat | Company partially resumed functioning at plants in Nasik, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Halol (Gujrat). (Image: ceat.com) 8/15 ICICI Bank: Board to meet on May 9 to consider raising funds via debt. 9/15 Colgate-Palmolive (India) | Company has been allowed to resume operations at reduced capacity at all of its manufacturing plants. 10/15 Ashok Leyland | Company has recorded zero production and sales for the month of April due to the nationwide lockdown 11/15 Manappuram Finance | Company will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. 12/15 IDFC First Bank | Bank has raised Rs 2,000 crore via a preferential issue. Warburg Pincus, Bajaj Life and HDFC Life have invested in the issue, the bank said. 13/15 Container Corporation of India | Company has handed over certain terminals which are built on the land taken on lease from the Railways. 14/15 Praj Industries | Company has obtained permission from authorities for partial resumption of company’s two units at Kandla with effect from April 21. 15/15 Bajaj Consumer | Company has commenced operations at its Himachal Pradesh plant. First Published on May 5, 2020 08:10 am