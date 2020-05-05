App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Ceat, Marico, Graphite India, ICICI Bank, Colgate

Automotive Axles, Orbit Exports, Lupin and ICICI Bank are some of the stocks which are in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/15

Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Lupin | Company announced positive topline results from Phase 3 study of Single-Dose Solosec for trichomoniasis treatment. (Image: Moneycontrol)
2/15

Lupin | Company announced positive topline results from Phase 3 study of Single-Dose Solosec for trichomoniasis treatment. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Marico Q4 | Profit fell 50.6% to Rs 199 cr versus Rs 403 cr, revenue down 7% to Rs 1,496 cr versus Rs 1,609 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
3/15

Marico Q4 | Profit fell 50.6% to Rs 199 cr versus Rs 403 cr, revenue down 7% to Rs 1,496 cr versus Rs 1,609 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Graphite India | Company starting manufacturing operations at various plants. (Image: Moneycontrol)
4/15

Graphite India | Company starting manufacturing operations at various plants. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Orbit Exports | Company partially resumed operations at factory in Surat and office in Delhi. (Image: orbitexports.com)
5/15

Orbit Exports | Company partially resumed operations at factory in Surat and office in Delhi. (Image: orbitexports.com)

Automotive Axles | Company resumed operations of factories and offices at Mysuru and Rudrapur. (Image: autoaxle.com)
6/15

Automotive Axles | Company resumed operations of factories and offices at Mysuru and Rudrapur. (Image: autoaxle.com)

Ceat | Company partially resumed functioning at plants in Nasik, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Halol (Gujrat). (Image: ceat.com)
7/15

Ceat | Company partially resumed functioning at plants in Nasik, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Halol (Gujrat). (Image: ceat.com)

ICICI Bank
8/15

ICICI Bank: Board to meet on May 9 to consider raising funds via debt.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) | Company has been allowed to resume operations at reduced capacity at all of its manufacturing plants.
9/15

Colgate-Palmolive (India) | Company has been allowed to resume operations at reduced capacity at all of its manufacturing plants.

Ashok Leyland | Company has recorded zero production and sales for the month of April due to the nationwide lockdown
10/15

Ashok Leyland | Company has recorded zero production and sales for the month of April due to the nationwide lockdown

Manappuram Finance | Company will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
11/15

Manappuram Finance | Company will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Representative Image
12/15

IDFC First Bank | Bank has raised Rs 2,000 crore via a preferential issue. Warburg Pincus, Bajaj Life and HDFC Life have invested in the issue, the bank said.

Container Corporation of India | Company has handed over certain terminals which are built on the land taken on lease from the Railways.
13/15

Container Corporation of India | Company has handed over certain terminals which are built on the land taken on lease from the Railways.

Praj_Industries12801
14/15

Praj Industries | Company has obtained permission from authorities for partial resumption of company’s two units at Kandla with effect from April 21.

Bajaj Corp
15/15

Bajaj Consumer | Company has commenced operations at its Himachal Pradesh plant.

First Published on May 5, 2020 08:10 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.