In pics | Stocks in the news: Birla Corporation, JSW Steel, IDFC First Bank, UPL, RITES

WABCO India | Bayer Cropscience | Astec Lifesciences | Essel Propack | IIFL Finance | KSK Energy Ventures | Ashiana Housing | Honeywell Automation | Orient Cement are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/18 Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/18 Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) reported a standalone profit of Rs 2,232.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, declining 22 percent compared to Rs 2,861.58 crore in same period last year. Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 3.4 percent to Rs 11,976 crore, compared to Rs 11,580 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. 3/18 Bharti Airtel promoters are likely to sell USD 1 billion worth of shares in the company, as per CNBC Awaaz report. Bharti Telecom will sell shares via a block deal on May 26. Promoters are going to sell nearly 15 crore shares, as per sources. The deal is likely to be at a 6 percent discount to the closing price. 4/18 ITC has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Limited (SFPL), subject to fulfilment of various terms and conditions as specified in the SPA. 5/18 Birla Corporation Q4 | Profit rose to Rs 195 cr versus Rs 128 cr, revenue fell to Rs 1,690 cr versus Rs 1873 cr YoY. (Image: birlacorporation.com) 6/18 WABCO India Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 31.5 cr versus Rs 52 cr, revenue declined to Rs 405 cr versus Rs 663 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/18 Bayer Cropscience Q4 | Profit at Rs 31.5 cr versus loss at Rs 57.1 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 458.7 cr versus Rs 252.2 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/18 Astec Lifesciences | ICRA reaffirmed long term rating at AA- and short-term rating at A1+. (Image: astecls.com) 9/18 IDFC First Bank Q4 | Profit at Rs 71.54 cr versus loss at Rs 218 cr, NII rose to Rs 1,563.5 cr versus Rs 1,113 cr YoY. (Image: Wikipedia) 10/18 Essel Propack Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 48.61 cr versus Rs 52.38 cr, revenue dipped to Rs 689 cr versus Rs 694 cr YoY. (Image: esselpropack.com) 11/18 IIFL Finance | CARE e-affirmed rating at AA with change in outlook from Stable to Negative. (Image: iifl.com) 12/18 KSK Energy Ventures | Manjul Saha, Chief Financial Officer and Ranjith Kumara Shetty, Company Secretary resigned. (Image: ksk.co.in) 13/18 Ashiana Housing | Brickwork re-affirmed ratings for NCD of Rs 17 cr at BWR A+ (Stable Outlook). (Image: ashianahousing.com) 14/18 Honeywell Automation Q4 | Profit rose to Rs 111.14 cr versus Rs 84.12 cr, revenue fell to Rs 704.3 cr versus Rs 810.3 cr YoY. (Image: honeywell.com) 15/18 UPL Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 617 cr versus Rs 701 cr, revenue rose to Rs 11,141 cr versus Rs 8,892 cr QoQ. (Image: @UPLLtd) 16/18 RITES | Company signed Shareholders Agreement for acquiring 24% stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) for Rs 48 crore, with Rail Land Development Authority and IRCON International being the other equity partners. (Image: rites.com) 17/18 JSW Steel Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 231 cr versus Rs 1,523 cr, revenue fell to Rs 17,887 cr versus Rs 22,368 cr YoY. Company to raise upto Rs 7,000 cr via issue of NCDs with warrants or equity shares and/or convertible securities (other than warrants) to qualified institutional buyers. (Image: JSW) 18/18 Orient Cement | Profit fell to Rs 44 cr versus Rs 62 cr, revenue declined to Rs 654.5 cr versus Rs 751 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 26, 2020 07:58 am