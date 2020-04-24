App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Bharti Infratel, M&M, JSW Energy, Britannia, SBI Cards, Alembic Pharma

Schaeffler India, Mahindra CIE are also in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: PTI)
1/13

Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: PTI)

Mahindra & Mahindra | Board approved issuance of unsecured, redeemable NCDs of Rs 1,000 cr on private placement basis. (Image: Moneycontrol)
2/13

Mahindra & Mahindra | Board approved issuance of unsecured, redeemable NCDs of Rs 1,000 cr on private placement basis. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Bharti Infratel Q4 | Profit up 7% to Rs 650 cr, revenue up 1% at Rs 3,624 cr YoY. Total towers up 1.2% at 95,372 units QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol)
3/13

Bharti Infratel Q4 | Profit up 7% to Rs 650 cr, revenue up 1% at Rs 3,624 cr YoY. Total towers up 1.2% at 95,372 units QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Mahindra CIE Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 20.8 cr versus Rs 153.72 cr, revenue dipped to Rs 1,662.7 cr versus Rs 2,174.4 cr YoY. (Image: mahindracie.com)
4/13

Mahindra CIE Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 20.8 cr versus Rs 153.72 cr, revenue dipped to Rs 1,662.7 cr versus Rs 2,174.4 cr YoY. (Image: mahindracie.com)

Schaeffler India | Company partially resumed operation and restarted Savli plant, Vadodara. (Image: schaeffler.co.in)
5/13

Schaeffler India | Company partially resumed operation and restarted Savli plant, Vadodara. (Image: schaeffler.co.in)

JSW Energy | CARE reaffirmed credit rating at AA-, placed rating on 'credit watch with negative implications'. (Image: jsw.in)
6/13

JSW Energy | CARE reaffirmed credit rating at AA-, placed rating on 'credit watch with negative implications'. (Image: jsw.in)

Britannia Industries
7/13

Britannia | Company declared interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for 2019-20 financial year.

SBI Card | Company reported outstanding borrowings worth Rs 17,362.86 crore at the end of March, 2020.
8/13

SBI Card | Company reported outstanding borrowings worth Rs 17,362.86 crore at the end of March, 2020.

Representative image
9/13

Alembic Pharma | Company reported 81 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 224.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

NHPC
10/13

NHPC | Company raised Rs 750 crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis.

APL Apollo
11/13

APL Apollo Tubes | Company has partially resumed operations at its Raipur facility in Chhattisgarh following relaxations in the nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain spread of coronavirus.

JLR
12/13

Tata Motors | Company said Jaguar Land Rover plans to gradually resume production from May 18, starting with manufacturing plants in Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria

Unilever
13/13

Hindustan Unilever | Company said its growth in India has been hit by both slowing market and the coronavirus-forced lockdown that led to a halt in production and shipping activities.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 07:50 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News

