In pics | Stocks in the news: Bharti Infratel, M&M, JSW Energy, Britannia, SBI Cards, Alembic Pharma

Schaeffler India, Mahindra CIE are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: PTI) 2/13 Mahindra & Mahindra | Board approved issuance of unsecured, redeemable NCDs of Rs 1,000 cr on private placement basis. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/13 Bharti Infratel Q4 | Profit up 7% to Rs 650 cr, revenue up 1% at Rs 3,624 cr YoY. Total towers up 1.2% at 95,372 units QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/13 Mahindra CIE Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 20.8 cr versus Rs 153.72 cr, revenue dipped to Rs 1,662.7 cr versus Rs 2,174.4 cr YoY. (Image: mahindracie.com) 5/13 Schaeffler India | Company partially resumed operation and restarted Savli plant, Vadodara. (Image: schaeffler.co.in) 6/13 JSW Energy | CARE reaffirmed credit rating at AA-, placed rating on 'credit watch with negative implications'. (Image: jsw.in) 7/13 Britannia | Company declared interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for 2019-20 financial year. 8/13 SBI Card | Company reported outstanding borrowings worth Rs 17,362.86 crore at the end of March, 2020. 9/13 Alembic Pharma | Company reported 81 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 224.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. 10/13 NHPC | Company raised Rs 750 crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis. 11/13 APL Apollo Tubes | Company has partially resumed operations at its Raipur facility in Chhattisgarh following relaxations in the nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain spread of coronavirus. 12/13 Tata Motors | Company said Jaguar Land Rover plans to gradually resume production from May 18, starting with manufacturing plants in Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria 13/13 Hindustan Unilever | Company said its growth in India has been hit by both slowing market and the coronavirus-forced lockdown that led to a halt in production and shipping activities. First Published on Apr 24, 2020 07:50 am