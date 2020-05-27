App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, ITI, VIP Industries, Coromandel International

JMC Projects | Deepak Nitrite | SH Kelkar | Lloyds Metals and Energy | Hind Rectifiers | Kewal Kiran Clothing | VIP Industries | Century Plyboards are in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks in the news today.
Representative image

Representative image
Results on May 27 | Sun Pharma, Dabur India, Quess Corp, Heritage Foods, India Grid Trust, Aditya Birla Fashion, Compucom Software, Jiaprakash Associates, Ujjivan Financial Services, Vaibhav Global.

Bharti Airtel | Promoter Bharti Telecom on May 26 sold a 2.75 percent stake in telecom provider Bharti Airtel, raising more than Rs 8,433 crore (around $1.15 billion). The sale proceeds would be utilised to fully repay the debt at Bharti Telecom which will “become a zero-debt company”, allowing it the stronger financial flexibility to provide any additional shareholder support Bharti Airtel may need, Harjeet Kohli, Group Director, Bharti Enterprises, said.
Kotak Mahindra Bank | The bank on May 26 launched qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise upto Rs 7,460.38 crore. The bank has set a floor price of Rs 1,147.75 per share for the offering. As per SEBI norms, the bank can offer a discount of 5 percent on the floor price to investors.
Indian Energy Exchange | Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC sold 18,65,329 shares at Rs 165 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
JMC Projects | Quest Investment Advisors bought 9,25,660 shares at Rs 38.4 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Representative image
Deepak Nitrite Q4 | Profit rose to Rs 172.30 cr versus RS 91.46 cr, revenue rose to Rs 1,055.54 cr, versus Rs 1,008 cr YoY.

SH Kelkar Q4 | Profit at Rs 12.02 cr versus Rs 20.15 cr, revenue at Rs 271.16 cr versus Rs 269.74 cr YoY. (Image: keva.co.in)
Lloyds Metals and Energy | Brickwork reaffirmed rating of banks fund based loan facilities (long term) as BBB-/Stable. (Image: lloyds.in)
Hind Rectifiers | Company resumed full manufacturing operations at Dehradun plant. (Image: hirect.com)
Kewal Kiran Clothing Q4 | Profit at Rs 15.76 cr versus Rs 20.12 cr, revenue at Rs 126.64 cr versus Rs 133.34 cr YoY. (Image:kewalkiran.com )
VIP Industries Q4 | Profit at Rs 9.52 cr versus Rs 25.28 cr, revenue at Rs 311.34 cr versus Rs 434.98 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Standard Chartered Plc | Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) bought 54,683 shares at Rs 31.82 per share, whereas Shreyansh Singhvi sold 50,300 shares at Rs 31.5 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Century Plyboards | Cyclone AMPHAN in West Bengal made extensive damage to factory shed and building. Plant production has been partly shut down. (Image: centuryply.com)
Coromandel International Q4 | Profit at Rs 234.20 cr versus Rs 110.38 cr, revenue at Rs 2,869.32 cr versus Rs 2,638.34 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Praj Industries | Board decided to cancel proposal of buy-back of shares. (Image: praj.net)
Shanthi Gears Q4 | Profit at Rs 1.29 cr versus Rs 6.01 cr, revenue at Rs 41.61 cr versus Rs 60.10 cr YoY. (Image: Shanthi Gears/YouTube)
Max Financial Services Q4 | Loss at Rs 36.09 cr versus profit at Rs 131 cr, revenue at Rs 4,264 cr versus Rs 7,136.5 cr YoY. (Image: maxfinancialservices.com)
ITI | Company started manufacturing of Face Shield at Bengaluru unit. (Image: CNBCTV18)
Blue Dart | Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 30.57 crore in the March quarter, hit by the nationwide lockdown induced by COVID-19. It had posted a net profit of Rs 12.24 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.
PFC
PFC | Company said it entered into an agreement with Narmada Basin Projects Company, a wholly-owned company of government of Madhya Pradesh, to fund projects worth Rs 22,000 crore.

Titan Company | Company said that its operating cash flow was negative during the last months due to virtually zero sales during the first six weeks of lockdown, increase in mark-to-market cash outflow on gold hedge due to rising gold prices and committed costs being incurred.
Representative Image
Asahi Infrastructure | Sebi has slapped a fine of over Rs 11 crore on the company and its senior official in a matter related to manipulation in issuance of global depository receipts (GDR).

First Published on May 27, 2020 07:51 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news

