In pics | Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, ITI, VIP Industries, Coromandel International

Bharti Airtel | Promoter Bharti Telecom on May 26 sold a 2.75 percent stake in telecom provider Bharti Airtel, raising more than Rs 8,433 crore (around $1.15 billion). The sale proceeds would be utilised to fully repay the debt at Bharti Telecom which will “become a zero-debt company”, allowing it the stronger financial flexibility to provide any additional shareholder support Bharti Airtel may need, Harjeet Kohli, Group Director, Bharti Enterprises, said.