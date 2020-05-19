In pics | Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, AU Small Finance Bank, Delta Corp, Tata Consumer, Torrent Power

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may extend the loan moratorium facility by another three months, according to a report by State Bank of India (SBI) economists. "With the lockdown now extended up to May 31, we expect RBI to extend the moratorium by three months more. This will imply companies need not pay till August 31," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI in a report titled 'Will supply create its own Godot/Demand? Over to RBI now!' Such a step will still imply almost minimal possibility of companies being able to service their interest liabilities in September, failing which the account might be classified NPA (non-performing assets) as per extant norms, the report said.