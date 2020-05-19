In pics | Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, AU Small Finance Bank, Delta Corp, Tata Consumer, Torrent Power

RBI, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Astrazeneca Pharma, Glaxosmithkline Pharma, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Munjal Showa are also the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Here are the stocks in the news today. (image: Moneycontrol) 2/12 Bharti Airtel | Company reported a net loss of Rs 5,237 crore for quarter ended March 2020. It had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035.3 crore in the December quarter and profit of Rs 107.2 crore in March quarter 2019. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 23,723 crore, against Rs 21,947.1 crore in December quarter and Rs 20,602.2 crore in March 2019. It posted exceptional items totalling Rs 7,004 crore during the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. 3/12 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may extend the loan moratorium facility by another three months, according to a report by State Bank of India (SBI) economists. "With the lockdown now extended up to May 31, we expect RBI to extend the moratorium by three months more. This will imply companies need not pay till August 31," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI in a report titled 'Will supply create its own Godot/Demand? Over to RBI now!' Such a step will still imply almost minimal possibility of companies being able to service their interest liabilities in September, failing which the account might be classified NPA (non-performing assets) as per extant norms, the report said. 4/12 AU Small Finance Bank | Government of Singapore bought 19,69,686 shares at Rs 414.6 per share, whereas Agarwal Chirinjee Lal sold 25 lakh shares at Rs 414.6 per share. (Image: Wikipedia) 5/12 Healthcare Global Enterprises | Buena Vista Fund bought 19,32,400 shares at Rs 94.82 per share whereas First State Investment (Hong Kong) sold 10,59,097 shares at Rs 93.66 per share. (Image: hcgel.com) 6/12 Glaxosmithkline Pharma | Company reported a 5.95 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 138.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 146.81 crore for the same period previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 775.80 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 750.81 crore in the same period a year ago. For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 93.20 crore as against Rs 445.39 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from the operations of the company for the fiscal ended March this year stood at Rs 3,224.38 crore. It was Rs 3,128.12 crore in the year-ago period. 7/12 Delta Corp Q4 | Profit at Rs 29 cr versus Rs 57 cr, revenue at Rs 181 cr versus Rs 204 cr YoY. (Image: deltacorp.in) 8/12 Astrazeneca Pharma | Company's net profit fell 2.44 percent to Rs 9.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.42 percent to Rs 194.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. For the full year,net profit rose 32.64 percent to Rs 72.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.21 percent to Rs 831.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 728.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. 9/12 Future Supply Chain Solutions | CARE downgraded its rating on company's NCDs and long term bank facilities to A- from A+ and placed credit rating under watch with negative implications. (Image: futuresupplychains.com) 10/12 Tata Consumer Products | Company will acquire PepsiCo’s stake in NourishCo Beverages, a 50:50 JV between two companies. This move is consistent with Tata Consumer’s focus on widening its portfolio in the food and beverages space," Tata Consumer Products Ltd said in a filing to the exchanges. 11/12 Torrent Power | Company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 273.94 crore in the March quarter due to an exceptional item. The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 24.80 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019. ATotal income stood at Rs 3,020.84 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 2,964.65 crore a year ago. The company's consolidated net profit is Rs 1,178.88 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 903.83 crore in 2018-19. Total income in the last fiscal was Rs 13,818.22 crore in 2019-20 over Rs 13,340.56 crore in 2018-19. 12/12 Munjal Showa | Company resumed partial operations at manufacturing facilities. (Image: munjalshowa.net) First Published on May 19, 2020 07:56 am