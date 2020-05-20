In pics | Stocks in the news: Bajaj Finance, RIL, PPAP Automotive, Equitas Holding, Tata Power

Ujjivan Small Finance, Healthcare Global Enterprises, JMC Projects, Axita Cotton, Beardsell, Urja Global, Gujarat Sidhee Cement are also some of the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/18 Here are the stocks in the news today. (image: Moneycontrol) 2/18 March quarter numbers today: Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Labs, UltraTech Cement, JSW Energy, Jubilant Foodworks, Ajanta Pharma, Kalpataru Power and JK Lakshmi Cement are some of the companies which will declare their March quarter results today. 3/18 Bajaj Finance Q4 | Profit at Rs 948 cr versus Rs 1,176 cr, net interest income at Rs 4,684 cr versus Rs 3,385 cr YoY. (Image: Pixabay) 4/18 Reliance Industries | Company announced the biggest ever rights issue that is set to open today. This rights issue is a part of the company's deleveraging plan and as a result, the company will be net debt free by March 31, 2021. The closing date is June 3, 2020. Rights issue size is Rs 53,125 crore and it will issue 42,26,26,894 equity shares. It has been priced at Rs 1,257 per share which had ex-right date at May 13, 2020. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 5/18 Tata Power Q4 | Profit at Rs 403 cr versus Rs 122 cr, revenue at Rs 6,621 cr versus Rs 7,230 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/18 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 | Profit at Rs 73.15 cr versus Rs 63.78 cr, revenue at Rs 466.64 cr versus Rs 319.71 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/18 Equitas Holding | Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) bought 19,67,904 shares in company at Rs 44.39 per share. (Image: Wikipedia) 8/18 Healthcare Global Enterprises | Buena Vista Fund bought another 5,15,634 shares in company at Rs 103.99 per share. (Image: hcgel.com) 9/18 Urja Global | Dheeraj Shishodia resigned as CEO as board promoted to Additional Director of the company. (Image: Reuters) 10/18 JMC Projects Q4 | Loss at Rs 54.76 cr versus profit at Rs 35.24 cr, revenue at Rs 976.3 cr versus Rs 980.5 cr YoY. (Image: jmcprojects.com) 11/18 PPAP Automotive | Company resumed operations at Delhi and UP plants. (Image: ppapco.in) 12/18 Axita Cotton | Company received order of $3,30,693 from Maksons Spinning Mills and $2,67,199.94 from CRC Textile Mills, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters) 13/18 Beardsell | Company will consider the proposal for rights issue on May 27. (Image: Moneycontrol) 14/18 Gujarat Sidhee Cement Q4 | Profit at Rs 16.28 cr versus Rs 4.8 cr, revenue at Rs 165 cr versus Rs 156 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters) 15/18 Siemens: German conglomerate Siemens Aktiengesellschaft sold shares worth over Rs 8,500 crore in its listed Indian subsidiary Siemens, amounting to about 24 per cent stake, to another group firm Siemens Gas and Power Holding BV. 16/18 L&T Infotech: Company reported a 12.9 percent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 427.5 crore for the January-March 2020 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 378.5 crore in the same period a year ago. 17/18 Sanofi | Drug firm reported 8 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 85.4 crore for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92.9 crore for the same period previous fiscal. 18/18 Apollo Tyres | Company reported a 7.36 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 83.99 crore for the January-March period of 2018-19. Total income of the company declined to Rs 3,607.74 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 4,322.24 crore in the same period of 2018-19. First Published on May 20, 2020 07:40 am