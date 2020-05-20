In pics | Stocks in the news: Bajaj Finance, RIL, PPAP Automotive, Equitas Holding, Tata Power

Reliance Industries | Company announced the biggest ever rights issue that is set to open today. This rights issue is a part of the company's deleveraging plan and as a result, the company will be net debt free by March 31, 2021. The closing date is June 3, 2020. Rights issue size is Rs 53,125 crore and it will issue 42,26,26,894 equity shares. It has been priced at Rs 1,257 per share which had ex-right date at May 13, 2020. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.