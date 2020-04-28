In pics | Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, RIL, Wipro, UPL, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Ambuja Cements

IndusInd Bank | 8K Miles Software | Adani Power | Minda Industries | Shreyans Industries | ISGEC Heavy Engineering | Rane (Madras) | SH Kelkar are the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/19 Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/19 IndusInd Bank Q4 | Profit fell 76.8% to Rs 301.84 cr, net interest income rose 5.1% to Rs 3,231.19 cr QoQ. (Image: PTI) 3/19 HDFC Life Q4 | Profit down 14.4% to Rs 311.65 cr, net premium income rose 2.2% to Rs 10,476 cr YoY. (Image: hdfclife.com) 4/19 Adani Power Q4 | Loss at Rs 1,312.86 cr against profit at Rs 634.64 cr, revenue down 8.2% at Rs 6,172 cr YoY. (Image: PTI) 5/19 Axis Bank | Lender will announce March quarter earnings FY20 on April 28. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/19 UPL | Company completed acquisition of Yoloo (Laoting) Bio-technology. (Image: @UPLLtd) 7/19 8K Miles Software | Swasti Bhowmick resigned as Chief Financial Officer. (8kmiles.com) 8/19 Minda Industries | Company resumed partial production at Pantnagar, Waluj and Clarton Horn manufacturing facilities. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/19 DCW | Company partially resumed its operations in Sahupuram plant. (Image: tnpcb.gov.in) 10/19 Shipping Corporation of India | Company physically handed over the vessel MT Maharaja Agrasen to the buyer's representative at Galle Anchorage in Sri Lanka. (Image: shipindia.com) 11/19 Shreyans Industries | Company partially resumed operations at manufacturing units. (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/19 SH Kelkar | Company partially resumed manufacturing operations at Vashivali, Mulund, Vapi and Mahad units. (Image: Moneycontrol) 13/19 ISGEC Heavy Engineering | Company partially reopened manufacturing plants. (Image: isgec.com) 14/19 Rane (Madras) | CRISIL reaffirmed long-term rating for debt instruments/ total bank loan facilities at A-/Negative. (Image: Moneycontrol) 15/19 Gulf Oil Lubricants | Company resumed partial operations at Silvassa plant. (Image: gulfoilindia.com) 16/19 Just Dial | Board to consider share buyback on April 30 17/19 Reliance Industries | Company in an exchange filing on April 27, said it will consider a rights issue to existing shareholders at its board meeting later this week. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 18/19 Ambuja Cements | Company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 742.59 crore in Q1 CY20, a 6.8 percent growth over the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations dropped 8.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,249.66 crore due to a fall in sales volumes. 19/19 Wipro | Five US-based former employees of the company have filed a class action suit against the Bengaluru-headquartered company alleging discriminatory employment practices based on race and nationality. First Published on Apr 28, 2020 07:52 am