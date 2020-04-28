App
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, RIL, Wipro, UPL, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Ambuja Cements

IndusInd Bank | 8K Miles Software | Adani Power | Minda Industries | Shreyans Industries | ISGEC Heavy Engineering | Rane (Madras) | SH Kelkar are the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks in focus today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/19

Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

IndusInd Bank Q4 | Profit fell 76.8% to Rs 301.84 cr, net interest income rose 5.1% to Rs 3,231.19 cr QoQ. (Image: PTI)
2/19

IndusInd Bank Q4 | Profit fell 76.8% to Rs 301.84 cr, net interest income rose 5.1% to Rs 3,231.19 cr QoQ. (Image: PTI)

HDFC Life Q4 | Profit down 14.4% to Rs 311.65 cr, net premium income rose 2.2% to Rs 10,476 cr YoY. (Image: hdfclife.com)
3/19

HDFC Life Q4 | Profit down 14.4% to Rs 311.65 cr, net premium income rose 2.2% to Rs 10,476 cr YoY. (Image: hdfclife.com)

Adani Power Q4 | Loss at Rs 1,312.86 cr against profit at Rs 634.64 cr, revenue down 8.2% at Rs 6,172 cr YoY. (Image: PTI)
4/19

Adani Power Q4 | Loss at Rs 1,312.86 cr against profit at Rs 634.64 cr, revenue down 8.2% at Rs 6,172 cr YoY. (Image: PTI)

Axis Bank | Lender will announce March quarter earnings FY20 on April 28. (Image: Moneycontrol)
5/19

Axis Bank | Lender will announce March quarter earnings FY20 on April 28. (Image: Moneycontrol)

UPL | Company completed acquisition of Yoloo (Laoting) Bio-technology. (Image: @UPLLtd)
6/19

UPL | Company completed acquisition of Yoloo (Laoting) Bio-technology. (Image: @UPLLtd)

8K Miles Software | Swasti Bhowmick resigned as Chief Financial Officer. (8kmiles.com)
7/19

8K Miles Software | Swasti Bhowmick resigned as Chief Financial Officer. (8kmiles.com)

Minda Industries | Company resumed partial production at Pantnagar, Waluj and Clarton Horn manufacturing facilities. (Image: Moneycontrol)
8/19

Minda Industries | Company resumed partial production at Pantnagar, Waluj and Clarton Horn manufacturing facilities. (Image: Moneycontrol)

DCW | Company partially resumed its operations in Sahupuram plant. (Image: tnpcb.gov.in)
9/19

DCW | Company partially resumed its operations in Sahupuram plant. (Image: tnpcb.gov.in)

Shipping Corporation | Company physically handed over the vessel MT Maharaja Agrasen to the buyer's representative at Galle Anchorage in Sri Lanka.
10/19

Shipping Corporation of India | Company physically handed over the vessel MT Maharaja Agrasen to the buyer's representative at Galle Anchorage in Sri Lanka. (Image: shipindia.com)

Shreyans Industries | Company partially resumed operations at manufacturing units. (Image: Moneycontrol)
11/19

Shreyans Industries | Company partially resumed operations at manufacturing units. (Image: Moneycontrol)

SH Kelkar | Company partially resumed manufacturing operations at Vashivali, Mulund, Vapi and Mahad units. (Image: Moneycontrol)
12/19

SH Kelkar | Company partially resumed manufacturing operations at Vashivali, Mulund, Vapi and Mahad units. (Image: Moneycontrol)

ISGEC Heavy Engineering | Company partially reopened manufacturing plants. (Image: isgec.com)
13/19

ISGEC Heavy Engineering | Company partially reopened manufacturing plants. (Image: isgec.com)

Rane (Madras) | CRISIL reaffirmed long-term rating for debt instruments/ total bank loan facilities at A-/Negative. (Image: PTI)
14/19

Rane (Madras) | CRISIL reaffirmed long-term rating for debt instruments/ total bank loan facilities at A-/Negative. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Gulf Oil Lubricants | Company resumed partial operations at Silvassa plant. (Image: gulfoilindia.com)
15/19

Gulf Oil Lubricants | Company resumed partial operations at Silvassa plant. (Image: gulfoilindia.com)

Just Dial | Board to consider share buyback on April 30
16/19

Just Dial | Board to consider share buyback on April 30

Reliance Industries | Company in an exchange filing on April 27, said it will consider a rights issue to existing shareholders at its board meeting later this week. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
17/19

Reliance Industries | Company in an exchange filing on April 27, said it will consider a rights issue to existing shareholders at its board meeting later this week. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Ambuja Cements
18/19

Ambuja Cements | Company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 742.59 crore in Q1 CY20, a 6.8 percent growth over the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations dropped 8.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,249.66 crore due to a fall in sales volumes.

Wipro | Five US-based former employees of the company have filed a class action suit against the Bengaluru-headquartered company alleging discriminatory employment practices based on race and nationality.
19/19

Wipro | Five US-based former employees of the company have filed a class action suit against the Bengaluru-headquartered company alleging discriminatory employment practices based on race and nationality.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 07:52 am

