In pics | Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Pipes, Dr Lal PathLabs, Lupin, VIP Industries

ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero MotoCorp, Sobha, TCI Express, Magma Fincorp and NOCIL are some of the stocks in focus today. Here are the stocks in the news today. First Published on May 11, 2020 07:30 am