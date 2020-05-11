In pics | Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Pipes, Dr Lal PathLabs, Lupin, VIP Industries

Hero MotoCorp | Company said it has resumed operations across 1,500 touch-points, including authorised dealerships, across the country. Hero MotoCorp' sales network includes over 6,000 touch-points, comprising around 1,000 dealers, service centres, among others, across the country. The company had reopened three of its manufacturing plants at Dharuhera and Gurgaon in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand on May 4.