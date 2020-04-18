In pics | Movers & Shakers: Top 10 stocks which moved the most this week

Nifty was up 1.7 percent for the week and continued to make higher highs, higher lows for the second consecutive week. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Here's a list of the top 10 stocks which moved the most this week: 2/11 Motherson Sumi Systems | Stock price jumped 54 percent for the week on fundraising plans. The board of auto components major has given in-principle approval to raise Rs 1,000 crore to enhance liquidity during uncertain times of coronavirus pandemic, according to a company statement. 3/11 Tata Communications | Share price surged 41 percent after the company approved raising up to Rs 650 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). 4/11 Shriram Transport | Share price jumped 34 percent after Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order allowing to function during the lockdown period after April 20 with bare minimum staff. Also, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Targeted Long term repo operations (TLTRO) worth Rs 50,000 crore will be conducted to begin with, in tranches of appropriate sizes. The funds availed by banks should be invested in investment-grade bonds companies and at least half of the funds should go to small NBFCs and MFIs." 5/11 Oberoi Realty | Stock price jumped 26 percent after the company repaid non-convertible debentures (NCDs) ahead of schedule. "Oberoi Realty through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Incline Realty, has prepaid 125 listed NDCs of Rs 10,000,000 each, aggregating to Rs 125 crore, and its interest payment," the Mumbai-based real estate company told the BSE on April 16. 6/11 Hindalco Industries | Share price gained 22 percent after the company-owned Novelis Inc acquired US-based Aluminium rolled products manufacturer Aleris Corporation. The deal, which marks Novelis' entry into the high-end aerospace segment, has been closed at an enterprise value of $2.8 billion, the company said in a statement. 7/11 Axis Bank | Stock price was up 22 percent after the Reserve Bank of India relaxed NPA classification norms and announced more liquidity measures to support NBFCs, HFCs, and MFIs on April 17. 8/11 IndusInd Bank | Share price was up 19 percent after Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 14 lakh shares of the private lender, at an average price of Rs 430.3 apiece. 9/11 Lupin | Share price gained 16 percent after the company received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA of its Mandideep Unit II facility, classifying the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated. Also, its Nagpur facility received an EIR from the US health regulator. 10/11 Larsen & Toubro | Stock price gained 15 percent after the heavy engineering arm of the company won significant contracts in Q4 of FY20. The company received two contracts from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). 11/11 Metropolis Healthcare | Share price was down 5 percent after private equity giant Carlyle launched a block deal to nearly exit the multinational pathology chain owner that got listed a year back, sources in the know told Moneycontrol. Metropolis Healthcare is one of the private diagnostic firms approved by the government for COVID-19 tests. First Published on Apr 18, 2020 08:34 am