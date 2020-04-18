In pics | Movers & Shakers: Top 10 stocks which moved the most this week

Shriram Transport | Share price jumped 34 percent after Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order allowing to function during the lockdown period after April 20 with bare minimum staff. Also, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Targeted Long term repo operations (TLTRO) worth Rs 50,000 crore will be conducted to begin with, in tranches of appropriate sizes. The funds availed by banks should be invested in investment-grade bonds companies and at least half of the funds should go to small NBFCs and MFIs."