In Pics | Movers & Shakers: Top 10 stocks which moved the most this week

ITC | Share price was down 13 percent after media report stated that the centre is reportedly looking to raise Rs 22,000 crore by selling its stake in ITC (7.94 pecent) which it holds through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), in a bulk deal on the exchanges. The government is looking to complete the transaction by end of the first or second week of May, says a report by The Economic Times. “The proposed transaction is expected at a marginal discount of 2-3 percent to underlying trading price on the transaction date,” the source told the paper, adding that the government is expected to “exit completely” from ITC.