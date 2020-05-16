In pics | Gainers & Losers: Top 10 stocks which moved the most this week

Mphasis | Share price was up 14 percent for the week after the firm reported a 32.7 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 353.2 crore in the March 2020 quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 266.1 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations grew 15.8 per cent to Rs 2,346.1 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,024.9 crore in the year-ago period, it added. For the full fiscal 2019-20, Mphasis' net profit was up 10.3 per cent to Rs 1,184.8 crore from Rs 1,073.3 crore, while revenue from operations was higher by 14.3 per cent to Rs 8,843.5 crore from Rs 7,730.9 crore in the previous financial year.