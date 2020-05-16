In pics | Gainers & Losers: Top 10 stocks which moved the most this week

Experts feel the sideways trade with a negative bias is expected to be seen in coming days and if the index breaks Friday's low of 9,050 then there could be further selling pressure. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Indian markets witnessed a volatile week but resurgence in US-China trade tensions and second wave of new COVID-19 cases and uninspiring Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus packages capped the upside. S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.7 percent, while the Nifty50 was down 1.2 percent. On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.67 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was up 0.47 percent for the week ended May 15. 2/11 Jubilant Life Sciences | Share price gained 21 percent after its subsidiary Jubilant Generics entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and sell remdesivir in 127 countries, including India. Under the licencing agreement, the company have the right to receive technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process to scale up production to enable expedited access of the drug to COVID-19 patients upon approval by regulatory authorities in respective countries. 3/11 Vedanta | Share price gained 20 percent after billionaire Anil Aggarwal-run Vedanta Resources, the London-based holding company, said it will buy back Vedanta shareholders at Rs 87.50 a share and take the company private. 4/11 India Cements | Share price jumped 16 percent after Radhakishan Damani and family together raised stake in the company by 15.16 percent in January-March quarter 2020. As per the shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Radhakishan S Damani held 10.29 percent stake in the cement maker, while his brother Gopikishan Shivkishan Damani had 8.26 percent and the rest 1.34 percent is held by both together. Now their total shareholding in India Cements was at 19.89 percent as of March, which was significantly higher compared to 4.73 percent held in December quarter. 5/11 Mphasis | Share price was up 14 percent for the week after the firm reported a 32.7 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 353.2 crore in the March 2020 quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 266.1 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations grew 15.8 per cent to Rs 2,346.1 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,024.9 crore in the year-ago period, it added. For the full fiscal 2019-20, Mphasis' net profit was up 10.3 per cent to Rs 1,184.8 crore from Rs 1,073.3 crore, while revenue from operations was higher by 14.3 per cent to Rs 8,843.5 crore from Rs 7,730.9 crore in the previous financial year. 6/11 Escorts | Share price added 11 percent after the company reported a 9.71 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 127.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. Its income declined to Rs 1,415.95 crore during the fourth quarter as against Rs 1,668.72 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Escorts said in a statement. For the full 2019-20 fiscal, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 471.7 crore as compared with Rs 477.9 crore in 2018-19. Total income for 2019-20 fiscal stood at Rs 5,907.69 crore as compared with Rs 6,354.42 crore in 2018-19. 7/11 Hikal | Share price was up 10 percent after the company announced the successful development of Favipiravir Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and its intermediates. Favipiravir is a generic version of Avigan of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., Japan, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation. It is in various stages of clinical trials in many countries as an experimental treatment of COVID-19. The company is in discussion with potential partners to supply the API and its intermediates. 8/11 Tata Power, REC, PFC | Share price gained 10-11 percent after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion into electricity distribution companies to help them fight the current financial stress. "PFC and REC will infuse liquidity in the discoms to the extent of Rs 90,000 crore in two equal instalments. This amount will be used by discoms to pay their dues to transmission and generation firms, the finance minister said. 9/11 Maruti Suzuki | Share price was up 10 percent with the company having announced the supply of the Vitara Brezza. Toyota is planning on using the Vitara Brezza as the base for its compact SUV in India, the Urban Cruiser. For this, Maruti Suzuki has announced that the approval for the supply of the Vitara Brezza has been given and will start shortly. 10/11 Godrej Consumer | Share price gained 9 percent after the company reported rise in revenue of 17.85 percent to Rs 1,113.94 crore during the period from Rs 1,356.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Global research firm Jefferies has maintained a "hold" rating on the stock, with a target at Rs 550 per share. The firm is of the view that India and Africa business were weak while Indonesia was good, CNBC-TV18 said. 11/11 Biocon | Share price was down 8 percent after the company posted a 42.3 percent fall in its March quarter (Q4FY20) net profit to Rs 123.4 crore against Rs 213.7 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 11 percent at Rs 382 crore against Rs 431 crore and EBITDA margin was down 500 bps at 23 percent versus 28 percent, YoY. The company's R&D expenses increased by 36 percent at Rs 125 crore versus Rs 92 crore, YoY. First Published on May 16, 2020 10:00 am