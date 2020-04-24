App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 24

Except energy and pharma, all other indices ended lower. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices close with over 1 percent cut.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Below are the top 10 stocks that moved the most today:
1/11

Britannia Industries
2/11

Britannia Industries | Share price was up over 3 percent after it announced an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for the financial year 2019-20. The board at a meeting on April 23 declared an interim dividend at 3500 percent or Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, the company told exchanges.

Bharti Infratel: Share price fell 8 percent after the company declared its March quarter numbers. Global brokerages Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley initiated an underperform rating on the stock.
3/11

Alembic Pharmaceuticals | Share price jumped over 8 percent after the company reported healthy growth in earnings for the March quarter. The drug maker has reported an 81.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q4 profit at Rs 225 crore on a revenue of Rs 1,207 crore that grew by 30.2 percent.
4/11

Alembic Pharmaceuticals | Share price jumped over 8 percent after the company reported healthy growth in earnings for the March quarter. The drug maker has reported an 81.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q4 profit at Rs 225 crore on a revenue of Rs 1,207 crore that grew by 30.2 percent.

Representative image
5/11

Granules India | Share price rose 4 percent after the company received USFDA approval for a drug used for the treatment of overactive bladder.

Larsen & Toubro_L&T
6/11

Larsen & Toubro | Share price gained more than a percent after the company said that L&T Construction had bagged the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Project contract.

Mahindra CIE Q4 | Profit fell to Rs 20.8 cr versus Rs 153.72 cr, revenue dipped to Rs 1,662.7 cr versus Rs 2,174.4 cr YoY. (Image: mahindracie.com)
7/11

Mahindra CIE | Shares fell almost 5 percent after the auto components maker reported an 86.47 percent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 20.79 crore in the March quarter.

Ashok Leyland | Share price was down over 3 percent after the company acquired 15,796,406 shares of Rs 10 each constituting 3.36 percent of the equity of its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd for Rs 187.97 crore.
8/11

Ashok Leyland | Share price was down over 3 percent after the company acquired 15,796,406 shares of Rs 10 each constituting 3.36 percent of the equity of its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd for Rs 187.97 crore.

Representative Image.
9/11

Sunteck Realty | Share price was down over a percent after CARE Ratings revised outlook for long-term banking facilities worth Rs 1,049 crore from stable to negative.

Mindtree | Share price was up 2 percent ahead of March quarter results for the financial year 2019-20. The company is expected to announce numbers after market hours.
10/11

Mindtree | Share price was up 2 percent ahead of March quarter results for the financial year 2019-20. The company is expected to announce numbers after market hours.

NHPC | Share price was up 2 percent after the company raised Rs 750 crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis.
11/11

NHPC | Share price was up 2 percent after the company raised Rs 750 crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 04:54 pm

