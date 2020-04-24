In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 24

Except energy and pharma, all other indices ended lower. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices close with over 1 percent cut. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Below are the top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Britannia Industries | Share price was up over 3 percent after it announced an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for the financial year 2019-20. The board at a meeting on April 23 declared an interim dividend at 3500 percent or Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, the company told exchanges. 3/11 Bharti Infratel: Share price fell 8 percent after the company declared its March quarter numbers. Global brokerages Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley initiated an underperform rating on the stock. 4/11 Alembic Pharmaceuticals | Share price jumped over 8 percent after the company reported healthy growth in earnings for the March quarter. The drug maker has reported an 81.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q4 profit at Rs 225 crore on a revenue of Rs 1,207 crore that grew by 30.2 percent. 5/11 Granules India | Share price rose 4 percent after the company received USFDA approval for a drug used for the treatment of overactive bladder. 6/11 Larsen & Toubro | Share price gained more than a percent after the company said that L&T Construction had bagged the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Project contract. 7/11 Mahindra CIE | Shares fell almost 5 percent after the auto components maker reported an 86.47 percent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 20.79 crore in the March quarter. 8/11 Ashok Leyland | Share price was down over 3 percent after the company acquired 15,796,406 shares of Rs 10 each constituting 3.36 percent of the equity of its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd for Rs 187.97 crore. 9/11 Sunteck Realty | Share price was down over a percent after CARE Ratings revised outlook for long-term banking facilities worth Rs 1,049 crore from stable to negative. 10/11 Mindtree | Share price was up 2 percent ahead of March quarter results for the financial year 2019-20. The company is expected to announce numbers after market hours. 11/11 NHPC | Share price was up 2 percent after the company raised Rs 750 crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis. First Published on Apr 24, 2020 04:54 pm