In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 22

Benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty closing near to 9200 level supported by the deal between Reliance Industries and Facebook Inc. All sectoral indices ended in the green with the energy and the auto index jumping 2-3 percent.
Below are top 10 stocks which moved the most today:
Reliance Industries | Share price jumped over 10 percent after social media giant Facebook announced an investment in the company's telecom unit. Facebook has bought a 9.9 percent stake in Reliance Jio for USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in the telecom unit of RIL. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Maruti Suzuki | Share price jumped over 3 percent after receiving permission to resume operations at Manesar plant.
Apollo Tyres | Share price was up almost 3 percent after the company partially resumed operations at its manufacturing plant in Kerala's Perambra with effect from April 21.
ACC | Share price surged over 7 percent after brokerage houses retained their bullish stance on the stock, given the attractive valuations and strong operating numbers in quarter ended March 2020. Most brokerages feel the results were in line with estimates due to lockdown across the country from March 24, while EBITDA was ahead of their expectations due to cost reduction measures.
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Share price was up 2 percent after the board of the company approved fundraising. The company board has accorded its approval for raising of capital by way of issue of equity shares, by the Bank for up to 6,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs 5 each, through a private placement, follow-on public offering, Qualified Institutions Placement or a combination thereof.
DEN Networks | Share price jumped 5 percent after the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 22.52 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 212.82 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.
Kalpataru Power Transmission | Share price surged over 7 percent after the company’s project sites in the country resumed partially.
Shalimar Paints | Share price jumped over 6 percent after Porinju's Equity Intelligence India bought 1.84 percent stake in company during March quarter.
Gayatri Projects | Share price was up 5 percent after construction activity at company's project sites resumed operation.
Nestle India | Share price gained over 3 percent after the company said all of its manufacturing plants have become operational but at a scaled down level due to restrictions imposed by local authorities and state governments.
First Published on Apr 22, 2020 04:41 pm