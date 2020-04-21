In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 21

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 1011 points to 30,636 while he Nifty50 closed 280 points lower at 8981. In the pharma space, the S&P BSE Healthcare index rose 1.3 percent. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Here's a list of 10 stocks that moved the most on April 21: 2/10 Aurobindo Pharma | Share price surged 20 percent after the US health regulator decided that the inspection classification of the company's injectable formulation manufacturing facility at Hyderabad is voluntary action indicated (VAI). A VAI inspection classification indicates that although investigators found and documented objectionable conditions during the inspection, FDA will not take or recommend regulatory or enforcement action because the objectionable conditions do not meet the threshold for action at this time. 3/10 Infosys | Share price slipped nearly 4 percent after the company reported its Q4 numbers. The company has reported a profit of Rs 4,321 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, a 3.1 percent degrowth compared to December quarter 2019. 4/10 ICICI Bank | Share price tanked over 8 percent after the private lender said it has a $100 million exposure to Singapore-based oil trading company Hin Leon Trading Pte, which has filed for bankruptcy protection in the Singapore courts. 5/10 Precision Wires | Company received permission to restart manufacturing operations at Silvassa plant. 6/10 Tata Motors | Shares were down over 7 percent after the company extended the warranty for its commercial vehicles customers worldwide. It is providing two-month extension for free services previously scheduled during the lockdown period. 7/10 Zee Entertainment | Share price was down over 8 percent after Emkay Global slashed its advertising growth assumptions and said it expected further de-rating in valuation multiples if there is a delay in recovery of advertising revenues 8/10 Jubilant Life Sciences | Shares gained 4 percent after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in the pharma company to 4.41 percent in the quarter ended March 2020. 9/10 ACC | Shares of cement maker fell 3 percent after global investment firm Morgan Stanley remained bearish on the stock. While having underweight call on the stock with a target price of Rs 930, the brokerage house said it believes share price will fall over the next 60 days as the realisations will see weaker trends than peers. 10/10 Morepen Laboratories | Share price surged 10 percent after the company received license to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from State Drug Controller, (HP) last week for its Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh. First Published on Apr 21, 2020 04:36 pm