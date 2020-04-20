App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 20

On the sectoral front buying seen in the IT, PSU Bank and Energy space, while Auto, FMCG and Metal remained under pressure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sensex
1/11

Here's a list of 10 stocks that moved the most today:

HDFC bank
2/11

HDFC Bank | Share price rose almost 4 percent after the company posted better numbers for the quarter ended March 2020. On April 18, the lender reported a 17.72 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 6,927.69 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. However, it was lower than the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 which was pegged at Rs 7,228.9 crore.

Film and music producer Eros Inetrnational
3/11

Eros International | Share price jumped 10 percent after the company announced an all-share merger with Hollywood's STX Entertainment to create an equally-held global entertainment company.

Infosys | Shares jumped almost 4 percent ahead of the company's March quarter earnings. The estimates of brokerages suggest the country's second-largest IT company is likely to report around 5 percent sequential decline in Q4 FY20 profit due to lower other income and absence of tax benefits.
4/11

Infosys | Shares jumped almost 4 percent ahead of the company's March quarter earnings. The estimates of brokerages suggest the country's second-largest IT company is likely to report around 5 percent sequential decline in Q4 FY20 profit due to lower other income and absence of tax benefits.

Representative Image
5/11

IRB Infra | Share price jumped 5 percent after the company received the nod for the resumption of collection of user fees at all toll plazas on national highways and expressways from April 20, 2020.

Indian_Hume_Pipe
6/11

Prakash Pipes | Share price was locked in a 5 percent upper circuit after the company resumed production at its packaging plant in Uttarakhand.

ICICI Bank
7/11

ICICI Bank | Share price fell over 3 percent after global rating agency S&P revised the private lender's outlook to negative from stable on the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Exide_1280
8/11

Exide Industries | Share price rose 2 percent after the company said it will partially resume operations at some of its facilities on a limited scale from today.

Muthoot Finance
9/11

Muthoot Finance | Shares jumped 4 percent after the company re-opened all its branches across the country.

Suzlon
10/11

Suzlon Energy | Share price jumped almost 5 percent after the Board gave nod to various tools to restructure outstanding debt, bonds dues

ABB
11/11

ABB Power | Share price gained over a percent after the company bagged a project worth Rs 165 crore from state-owned refiner Indian Oil Corporation.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News

