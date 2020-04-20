In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 20

HDFC Bank | Share price rose almost 4 percent after the company posted better numbers for the quarter ended March 2020. On April 18, the lender reported a 17.72 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 6,927.69 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. However, it was lower than the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 which was pegged at Rs 7,228.9 crore.