you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Charts: Key numbers that highlight RIL's financials in FY20

In FY20, Reliance Industries' Digital Services business and the Retail business recorded an increase of 40.7 percent and 24.8 percent, respectively.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
 
 
Reliance Industries (RIL), India's largest listed company by market capitalisation, on April 30 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 39,880 crore and consolidated revenue of Rs 659,205 crore for the financial year 2020.

The company’s FY20 revenue increased by 5.4 percent year-on-year (YoY), fueled by higher revenues from consumer businesses. Digital Services business and the Retail business recorded an increase of 40.7 percent and 24.8 percent, respectively. The telecom business (Jio) reported a strong performance led by higher ARPU (average revenue per user).

Let’s see how Reliance Industries fared in FY20.

In charts, we will see the company’s revenue and profits growth journey, segmental revenue performance, and their retail and digital business substantial growth story.

related news

Over the years, Reliance Industries has shown steady growth in its topline and bottom-line growth. In FY20, its revenue stood at Rs 659,205, which is 5.4 percent higher than its previous year. However, a mild decline was seen in its profit figures.

RIL profit revenue FY20may1

In FY20, Reliance Industries' Digital Services and the Retail business recorded an increase in revenue of 40.7 percent and 24.8 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year. However, some decline was seen in their petrochemical and refining businesses.

RIL-Segment-Revenue-R-for-web

The company's Retail segment revenues in FY20 grew by 24.8 percent YoY to Rs 162,936 crores. Its consumer electronics and Fashion & lifestyle business contributed 27 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

ritesh-charts (11)

Reliance Retail expanded its store's footprint. It now operates 11,784 stores with over 1,500 stores opened in the financial year. Footfall stood at 640 million including a 125 million registered/loyal customer base. Its Retail business recorded an increase of 40.7 percent in revenue as compared to the previous year.

retail business growth may1

Digital Services saw strong customer traction partially impacted by the recent tariff hike which drove double-digit growth in revenue and EBITDA. In terms of financial performance, standalone revenue from operations, including access revenues, increased to Rs 14,835 crore, with standalone EBITDA of Rs 6,201 crore.

Reliance Jio subscriber base, as on March 31, 020, was at 387.5 million (26.3 percent YoY growth), with ARPU during the quarter of Rs 130.6 per subscriber per month.

RIL Digital Service May1

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

First Published on May 1, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch

