In Charts | COVID-19 impact on Info Edge's Naukri, Jeevansathi, other businesses

Info Edge (India), that runs popular portals such as Naukri.com and Jeevansathi.com has said it expects the different segment in its core operating businesses to experience different levels of stress due to the COVID-19 disruption.

The company, which is yet to report its fourth-quarter results, released a document on the exchanges detailing the potential impact of COVID-19 across its businesses in Q4FY20 and the actual collections for the month of April 2020.

"The B2B markets are more indexed to the global and domestic economy, and particularly the job market and the

property markets. B2C market for businesses such as “Jeevansathi” are expected to be relatively less impacted," the company said in the release.

Info Edge expects its standalone Q4FY20 revenue to grow by 10.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 322.8 crore as compared to Rs 292.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

- Job portal Naukri down 54 percent YoY- Real estate portal 99acres down 86 percent YoY

- Matrimonial portal Jeevansaathi up 11 percent YoY

Collection for Naukri, the company's major revenue contributor, fell 54 percent YoY or Rs 26 crore in April. For Q4FY20, Pre-COVID - 19 growth was 13 percent. The lockdown had slowed down the growth to 0 percent leading to a shortfall of collection of Rs 40-44 crore.

Collection for the company’s real estate business 99acres grew at around 13 percent in Q4 until mid-March. But thereafter, declined by Rs 18 crore. On a YoY basis, the company lost Rs 9 crore in April 2020.

The company’s matrimonial portal Jeevansaathi saw a nominal impact on collections, as it grew around Rs 4 crore in Q4FY20 and Rs 1 crore in April 2020. For Q4, COVID-19 and related lockdown slowed down the growth slightly for Q4 to end at over 20 percent YoY.

The recruitment and real estate businesses contribute over 85 percent to the total revenues.

The company now expects the operating EBITDA in Q4FY20 to be 28 percent as compared to 31.1 percent in the same quarter last year.





