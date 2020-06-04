App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Charts | COVID-19 impact on Info Edge's Naukri, Jeevansathi, other businesses

Info Edge, that is yet to report Q4 numbers, has released a document detailing potential impact across businesses due to COVID-19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Info Edge (India), that runs popular portals such as Naukri.com and Jeevansathi.com has said it expects the different segment in its core operating businesses to experience different levels of stress due to the COVID-19 disruption.

The company, which is yet to report its fourth-quarter results, released a document on the exchanges detailing the potential impact of COVID-19 across its businesses in Q4FY20 and the actual collections for the month of April 2020.

"The B2B markets are more indexed to the global and domestic economy, and particularly the job market and the

property markets. B2C market for businesses such as “Jeevansathi” are expected to be relatively less impacted," the company said in the release.

Close

Info Edge expects its standalone Q4FY20 revenue to grow by 10.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 322.8 crore as compared to Rs 292.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

related news

Info Edge (India) April Month Collection
- Job portal Naukri down 54 percent YoY
- Real estate portal 99acres down 86 percent YoY

- Matrimonial portal Jeevansaathi up 11 percent YoY

Collection for Naukri, the company's major revenue contributor, fell 54 percent YoY or Rs 26 crore in April. For Q4FY20, Pre-COVID - 19 growth was 13 percent. The lockdown had slowed down the growth to 0 percent leading to a shortfall of collection of Rs 40-44 crore.

Naukari 04062020

Collection for the company’s real estate business 99acres grew at around 13 percent in Q4 until mid-March. But thereafter, declined by Rs 18 crore. On a YoY basis, the company lost Rs 9 crore in April 2020.

99 accre 04062020

The company’s matrimonial portal Jeevansaathi saw a nominal impact on collections, as it grew around Rs 4 crore in Q4FY20 and Rs 1 crore in April 2020. For Q4, COVID-19 and related lockdown slowed down the growth slightly for Q4 to end at over 20 percent YoY.

Jeevan Sathi 04062020

The recruitment and real estate businesses contribute over 85 percent to the total revenues.

The company now expects the operating EBITDA in Q4FY20 to be 28 percent as compared to 31.1 percent in the same quarter last year.

Info Edge Revenue 04062020

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Options Trading Simplified webinar by Mr. Vishal B. Malkan. Watch Now!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Former Chinese soccer player Hao Haidong allies with party critic

Former Chinese soccer player Hao Haidong allies with party critic

European Central Bank nearly doubles coronavirus pandemic support scheme

European Central Bank nearly doubles coronavirus pandemic support scheme

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists: Report

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.