IIFL Securities share price surges 8% as the company plans share buyback

IIFL Securities share price added over 8 percent in the early trade on November 18 as the company is going to consider the proposal of buyback of shares.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on November 20, 2020 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company and any other item.

The trading window of equity shares of the company shall remain closed with immediate effect for all directors, designated persons and insiders and shall re-open after the expiry of 48 hours after the conclusion of the aforesaid board meeting.

At 09:20 hrs IIFL Securities Limited was quoting at Rs 45.25, up Rs 3.00, or 7.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 62.65 and 52-week low Rs 22.05 on 14 February, 2020 and 26 November, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.77 percent below its 52-week high and 105.22 percent above its 52-week low.