App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIFL Securities locked in upper circuit as Jhunjhunwala picks stake

There were pending buy orders of 641,143 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IIFL Securities share price locked in 5 percent upper circuit on January 3 as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought stake in the stocks through a bulk deal.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises bought 27,84,879 shares of IIFL Securities through a bulk deal on BSE on January 2, data available with the exchange showed.

RARE Enterprises bought shares at an average price of Rs 42.83 per share, taking the cumulative value of the deal to Rs 11.93 crore.

Close

There were pending buy orders of 641,143 shares, with no sellers available.

At 09:21 hrs IIFL Securities Limited was quoting at Rs 47.15, up Rs 2.20, or 4.89 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 09:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IIFL Securities

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.