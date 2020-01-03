IIFL Securities locked in upper circuit as Jhunjhunwala picks stake

IIFL Securities share price locked in 5 percent upper circuit on January 3 as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought stake in the stocks through a bulk deal.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises bought 27,84,879 shares of IIFL Securities through a bulk deal on BSE on January 2, data available with the exchange showed.

RARE Enterprises bought shares at an average price of Rs 42.83 per share, taking the cumulative value of the deal to Rs 11.93 crore.

There were pending buy orders of 641,143 shares, with no sellers available.