IIFL Finance rises 4% after exchanges approves listing of demerged entities

Shares of IIFL Finance rose more than 4 percent intraday on September 18 after NSE and BSE approved listing of demerged entities.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has permitted listing and commencement of trading for IIFL Wealth from September 19, 2019 and for IIFL Securities from September 20, 2019 (NSE notice for IIFL Securities is awaited).

The securities of IIFL Wealth and IIFL Securities will be available in trade for trade (T to T) segment for 10 trading days from the date of commencement of trading and shall be part of the special pre-open session on the date of commencement of trading.

Earlier, IIFL Securities and IIFL Wealth Management (the demerged entities) have received SEBI approval for listing of their equity shares at the exchanges.

At 1106 hrs, IIFL Finance was quoting at Rs 115.60, up Rs 2.55, or 2.26 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 642.65 and its 52-week low of Rs 98.85 on 18 September, 2018 and 05 August, 2019, respectively.