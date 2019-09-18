IIFL Finance rises 4% after exchanges approves listing of demerged entities

IIFL Securities and IIFL Wealth Management (the demerged entities) have received SEBI approval for listing of their equity shares at the exchanges.
Shares of IIFL Finance rose more than 4 percent intraday on September 18 after NSE and BSE approved listing of demerged entities.
National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has permitted listing and commencement of trading for IIFL Wealth from September 19, 2019 and for IIFL Securities from September 20, 2019 (NSE notice for IIFL Securities is awaited).
The securities of IIFL Wealth and IIFL Securities will be available in trade for trade (T to T) segment for 10 trading days from the date of commencement of trading and shall be part of the special pre-open session on the date of commencement of trading.
At 1106 hrs, IIFL Finance was quoting at Rs 115.60, up Rs 2.55, or 2.26 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 642.65 and its 52-week low of Rs 98.85 on 18 September, 2018 and 05 August, 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 82.01 percent below its 52-week high and 16.94 percent above its 52-week low.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.