App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IGL share price gains 5%; Morgan Stanley overweight with target of Rs 471

Recently, company hiked CNG prices by Re 1 per kg to make up for the additional cost incurred to keep stations coronavirus ready.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) share price added 5 percent intraday on June 3 after Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 471 per share. CNG price hiked will help partly recover some of the fixed costs, reported CNBC-TV18.

Credit Suisse has maintained a neutral call with a target at Rs 410 per share.

Close

The company has increased the retail price of CNG in Delhi by Re 1 per kg. The gross margins for the company are now close to MGL for the CNG segment and higher FY21 gross margin provides a buffer to absorb 9-10% volume decline.

related news

The input gas prices could further decline by 20-25% from October, reported CNBC-TV18

Recently, the company hiked CNG prices by Re 1 per kg to make up for the additional cost incurred to keep stations coronavirus ready. The revised CNG price in the national capital from Rs 42/ kg to Rs 43/ kg, w.e.f. June 2, 2020. However, there will be no change in piped cooking gas prices.

At 12:18 hrs, Indraprastha Gas was quoting at Rs 494, up Rs 21.30, or 4.51 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indraprastha Gas

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

Coronavirus lockdown: M&M counts loss of 87,000 vehicles, 30,000 tractors in Q1

Coronavirus lockdown: M&M counts loss of 87,000 vehicles, 30,000 tractors in Q1

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.