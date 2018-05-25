App
May 25, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IFCI surges 10% after receiving Rs 280 cr from Bhushan Steel resolution

As part of the resolution plan the company has also been allotted 5,79,277 fully paid up equity shares of Bhushan Steel having face value of Rs 2 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of IFCI advanced 10 percent intraday Friday as company received Rs 280 crore from Bhushan Steel resolution.

The company as one of the financial creditors to Bhushan Steel had filed its claim with the resolution professional which was duly accepted.

Bhushan Steel has run through the process of corporate insolvency resolution process under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 and has achieved successful resolution under a resolution plan submitted by Tata Steel through its subsidiary Bamnipal Steel which was duly approved by the NCLT.

As part of the resolution plan the company has also been allotted 5,79,277 fully paid up equity shares of Bhushan Steel having face value of Rs 2 per share.

At 10:59 hrs IFCI was quoting at Rs 17.85, up Re 1, or 5.93 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

