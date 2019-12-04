App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IFCI slips on rating downgrades by ICRA

The outlook on long term ratings is negative.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IFCI share price was down 1.5 percent in early trade on December 4 after rating Agency ICRA revised the ratings of debt instruments of the company.

ICRA has revised its rating of the company's fund based bank limits, long term bonds (including Subordinated Debt) and bonds / NCD (Public Issue) from ICRA BBB to ICRA BBB-.

The outlook on these long term ratings is negative.

Close

However, the rating agency has revised the rating on short term instruments- commercial paper rating from ICRA A3+ to ICRA A3.

related news

The rating rationale for downgrade has essentially factored the requirement of capital infusion, divestment from non-core assets (including investment in subsidiaries), stepping up the recovery from NPA to support capital and liquidity profile, as per company release.

On December 2, the company said that it had received bids for sale of its entire stake in the NSE.

At 0932 hrs, IFCI was quoting at Rs 7.03, down Rs 0.08, or 1.13 percent on the BSE.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 09:55 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IFCI

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.