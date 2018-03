On February 28, 2018 IFCI sold 20,66,259 shares of Videocon Industries at Rs 14.84 on the NSE.

At 17:30 Videocon Industries ended at Rs 14.65, down Rs 0.75, or 4.87 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 110 and 52-week low Rs 12.10 on 06 March, 2017 and 23 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 86.68 percent below its 52-week high and 21.07 percent above its 52-week low.