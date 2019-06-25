IFCI rises 5% as board approves stake sale in NSE

Share price of IFCI rose 5 percent intraday on June 25 after the company approved the sale of company's remaining stake of 1,20,66,871 equity shares comprising of 2.44 percent of the total equity shares of NSE.

At 0950 hrs, IFCI was quoting at Rs 8.30, up Rs 0.33, or 4.14 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 18.20 and 52-week low Rs 7.08 on 31 July, 2018 and 20 June, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 54.4 percent below its 52-week high and 17.23 percent above its 52-week low.

