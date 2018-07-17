IDFC Securities maintains outperform on GAIL, raises target to Rs 434

Shares of Gail India gained 2.7 percent intraday Tuesday as broking house IDFC Securities has maintained outperformer rating on stock and hiked target price to Rs 434 from Rs 410 per share.

The broking house expect Q1FY19 to see stellar performance. GST inclusion and aggressive bidding in the CGD auction are positive triggers.

Petchem expansion to stabilize gradually, while transmission and trading volumes set to grow steadily.

It expect profitability in LPG segment to remain strong over FY19-20.

At 13:47 hrs GAIL India was quoting at Rs 360.60, up Rs 3.85, or 1.08 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 388.50 and 52-week low Rs 267.23 on 28 December, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.18 percent below its 52-week high and 34.94 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil