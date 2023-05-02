 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IDFC First Bank up 5%, brokerages cheer highest ever quarterly profit

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Axis Securities and CLSA have a 'buy' rating after IDFC First Bank doubled its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 803 crore

CLSA has a Buy rating on the stock with target raised to Rs 80 per share

IDFC First Bank shares surged over 5 percent on May 2 after the bank doubled its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 803 crore, which managing director and CEO V Vaidyanathan said was the "highest ever quarterly profit".

Net interest income for the bank grew 35 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,597 crore from Rs 2,669 crore in Q4 FY22 and the core operating profit grew 61 percent YoY to Rs 1,342 crore, the lender said on April 29.

At 11.45 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 64.30 on the National Stock Exchange, up by 4.6 percent from the previous close. It was trading with volumes of 80 million shares, compared to its five-day average of 37 million shares, an increase of 112.33 percent. In the initial hour of trade, it had hit a high of Rs 64.55.

