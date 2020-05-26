App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 11:23 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price jumps 5% on Q4 results

However, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse remain bearish, say asset quality a concern,

IDFC First Bank share price jumped 5 percent intraday on May 26 after the company posted a profit in the March quarter against a loss of Rs 218 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The stock, which has tanked is more than 54 percent in the last six months, was quoting at Rs 19.70, up Rs 0.85, or 4.51 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 20.20 and an intraday low of Rs 19.50.

It also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.19 times and was trading with volumes of 1,622,671 shares, compared to its five-day average of 1,248,025 shares, an increase of 30.02 percent.

The stock was one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes, with 3,85,71,154 shares being traded at 1100 hours.

The lender on May 22 reported a profit of Rs 71.54 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. It had posted a loss of Rs 218 crore in the year-ago quarter and loss of Rs 1,639 crore in the December quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter surged 40.5 percent (up 1.9 percent QoQ) to Rs 1,563.5 crore, with net interest margin expanding to 4.24 percent (against 3.03 percent YoY).

Core deposits (retail CASA and retail term deposits) increased 157 percent to Rs 33,924 crore in Q4FY20, it added.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank reduced to 2.60 percent as of March 2020 against 2.83 percent in the December quarter. Net NPA dipped to 0.94 percent against 1.23 percent QoQ.

But, global research firms Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse have maintained a negative rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley has an underweight rating and has cut the target price to Rs 13 per share, adding that core profits of the bank remain weak with asset quality a concern, given a weak customer profile, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Credit Suisse has maintained its underperform rating on the stock, with the target at Rs 18 per share. It cut FY21/22 EPS estimates by 60 percent and expects near-term credit costs to remain high.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, IDFC First Bank has zero promoter pledge with rising net cash flow and cash from operating activity. However, Moneycontrol technical rating is bearish, as reflected in moving averages and technical indicators.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 26, 2020 11:23 am

