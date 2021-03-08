business Ideas For Profit | Ease My Trip IPO: Does your ticket to prosperity lies with the travel portal? The Rs 510 crore IPO of Ease My Trip kicked off today and will remain open till March 10. The issue is a pure offer for sale (OFS) from two principal promoters, Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti who are offloading 2.7 crore shares equivalent to 25 percent shareholding in the company. Should one subscribe to the IPO? What are the risk factors associated with the offer? Find out in this edition of Ideas For Profit.