Ideas For Profit | Why Astra Microwave should be on investors’ radar

Strong execution and improving utilisation has improved the earnings visibility for Astra Microwave, and it enjoys a robust order book and good order pipeline which will support higher scale going forward. So, does this make it a promising long-term bet? Let’s find out in this edition of Ideas for Profit. 

