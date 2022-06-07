GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Stocks
Ideas For Profit | This auto ancillary stock is set to gain from rise in content per vehicle, strong order book
Moneycontrol News
Jun 07, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
The share is trading at an attractive valuation of 16.8 times its FY24 projected earnings. MC Pro advises investors to buy this stock with a long-term perspective. Watch the video to find out more
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Ideas For Profit
#Moneycontrol Research
#stock market
#stock recommendation
#video
first published: Jun 7, 2022 07:41 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.