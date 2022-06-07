 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Ideas For Profit | This auto ancillary stock is set to gain from rise in content per vehicle, strong order book

Moneycontrol News
Jun 07, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST

The share is trading at an attractive valuation of 16.8 times its FY24 projected earnings. MC Pro advises investors to buy this stock with a long-term perspective. Watch the video to find out more

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Research #stock market #stock recommendation #video
first published: Jun 7, 2022 07:41 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.