Ideas For Profit | Should you look at investing in CCL products for long-term?

CCL Product’s revenues, EBIDTA and PAT have grown at CAGR of 12 percent, 16 percent and 24 percent from FY2011 to FY20. In terms of cash flows, operating flows have funded the growth in fixed assets barring FY18 and FY19 while ROCE has been in the range of 18 to 24 percent. With key fundamentals in check, does theis stock merit investor’s attention? Watch this edition of Ideas For Profit to find out.

