Ideas For Profit | LIC Housing Finance, HDFC, Repco, Home First, Aavas: Which stock will offer the best value?

Housing finance companies (HFCs) saw a smart bounceback in disbursements in the quarter ended December. The collection efficiency in the retail housing loan segment is now at pre- COVID levels. So, should we assume that golden days for HFCs are back? Watch this edition of Ideas For Profit to find out

