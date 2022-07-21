business Ideas for Profit | IndusInd Bank: Stock valuation undemanding, further re-rating likely IndusInd Bank started this fiscal year on a strong note with robust growth in advances, stable interest margin, steady core fees, and comforting asset quality with slippages largely from the restructured book. With the stock underperforming Nifty as well as Bank Nifty in the past three months, and trading at a reasonable valuation, MC Pro sees scope for further re-rating. Here's why.