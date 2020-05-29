App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Indian Energy Exchange: Earnings visibility remains strong

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra highlights the factors which investors should take note of.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even in the otherwise dull market where we have seen industrial and commercial demand in the economy has shrunk, Indian Energy Exchange was able to report a good set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2020.

The company is hopeful that contribution of the new products, scaling up of gas trading (gas trading exchange) and few other initiatives like entry into overseas markets should help in maintaining a reasonable growth even in current environment disrupted by COVID-19. Valuation of the company also looks reasonable in the light of compelling business model, sector opportunity and return ratios.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra highlights the factors which investors should take note of.

First Published on May 29, 2020 02:34 pm

