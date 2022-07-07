business Ideas For Profit | Bajaj Healthcare's valuations look attractive post correction. Time to buy? Bajaj Healthcare is trading at eye-catching valuations post the recent correction. While the stock has corrected meaningfully, the company's business's positives and negatives are well-balanced at current market valuations which are 11.6 times FY23 earnings. The company continues to show progress across multiple dimensions even though it ended FY22 on a mixed note. Moreover, with the company nearing the completion of its capex phase, it could see a gradual reduction in debt over FY23/24.