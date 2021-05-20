business Ideas for profit | Aarti Industries: Buy with investment horizon of 3-5 years Investors should watch out for market-wide gyrations to accumulate Aarti Industries’ stock. Given the elevated multiples, accumulation should be done with an investment horizon of three-five years. We believe such a vesting period is warranted to harness the diversified chemical behemoth’s foray into downstream value-add products and the optionality of value unlocking in pharma space.