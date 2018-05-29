Idea advances 3% as company completes 4G VoLTE roll out in 15 of 22 circles

Shares of Idea Cellular advanced 3.2 percent intraday Tuesday as company rolled out 4G VoLTE service in 15 telecom circles covering all the district headquarters in the respective areas.

"Idea Cellular said that it rolled out VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service across nine major markets - Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, UP East, UP West, Bihar & Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

"With this launch, Idea VoLTE is now available across 15 circles which cover 85 percent of India's mobile subscriber base, making it the biggest VoLTE network by a GSM operator," Idea said in a statement.

Overall, Idea has the second largest presence of VoLTE-based calling service after Reliance Jio.

The cost of a VoLTE call is cheaper as compared to traditional calls made on 2G and 3G network while also offering faster call connection and better mobile phone battery utilisation.

At 12:07 hrs Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 62.70, up Rs 1.50, or 2.45 percent on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

With inputs from PTI