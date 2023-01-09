 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IDBI Bank stock hits 52-week high, experts suggest to stay invested for further upside

The government and LIC together are looking to sell 60.72 percent in IDBI Bank and had invited bids from potential buyers in October. The last date for submitting Expression of Interest (EoI) or preliminary bids was set at December 16, which was later extended to January 7.

Shares of IDBI Bank hit 52-week high on January 9 after a report suggested that Emirates NBD & Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Group may join IDBI Bank race for a majority stake in the lender.

Middle East banking powerhouse Emirates NBD and billionaire Prem Watsa-led Canada’s Fairfax Group are likely to have submitted EOI’s or expressions of interest earlier this week for a majority stake in IDBI Bank, multiple sources in the government and the industry familiar with the development told Moneycontrol.

“Emirates NBD and Fairfax Group are amongst bidders who may have expressed interest in the first stage of the process and put in EOI’s,” said one of the persons cited above.

A second person confirmed the names of the above two likely suitors and added that prospective bidders may rope in partners at a later stage post-consultation with the government and the RBI.