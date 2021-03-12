English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

IDBI Bank share price surges 17% as RBI takes it out of PCA framework

The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis.

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IDBI Bank share price added over 17 percent in the early trade on March 12 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it will be taken out of prompt corrective action (PCA) framework following improvement in its overall performance.

The bank in its release said that it has been taken out of Prompt Corrective Action Framework by the RBI.

The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis.

The performance of bank was reviewed by the board for financial supervision (BFS) in its meeting held on February 18, 2021 and it was noted that as per published results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 the bank is not in breach of the PCA parameters on regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio.

"The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments," the bank added.

Close

Related stories

Taking all the above into consideration, the bank has been taken out of the PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring.

At 09:23 hrs IDBI Bank was quoting at Rs 42.75, up Rs 4.50, or 11.76 percent on the BSE.

idbi

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 55.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 17.50 on 07 July, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.32 percent below its 52-week high and 144.29 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #IDBI Bank
first published: Mar 12, 2021 10:34 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.