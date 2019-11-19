IDBI Bank share price rises 7% on divestment of stake in asset mgmt biz

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 65.80 and 52-week low Rs 23.55 on 09 January, 2019 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.
IDBI Bank share price rose 7 percent intraday on November 19 after the company divested its stake in IDBI Asset Management to Muthoot Finance.
The company sold its stake in IDBI Asset Management (IAML) & IDBI MF Trustee Company (IMTL) to Muthoot Finance.
At 14:28 hrs IDBI Bank was quoting at Rs 34.15, up Rs 1.30, or 3.96 percent on the BSE.
Currently, it is trading 48.1 percent below its 52-week high and 45.01 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 02:54 pm