IDBI Bank share price rises 7% on divestment of stake in asset mgmt biz

The government said it would infuse Rs 4,557 crore into IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank share price rose 7 percent intraday on November 19 after the company divested its stake in IDBI Asset Management to Muthoot Finance.

The company sold its stake in IDBI Asset Management (IAML) & IDBI MF Trustee Company (IMTL) to Muthoot Finance.

At 14:28 hrs IDBI Bank was quoting at Rs 34.15, up Rs 1.30, or 3.96 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 65.80 and its 52-week low of Rs 23.55 on 09 January 2019 and 23 August 2019, respectively.