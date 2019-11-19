App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Bank share price rises 7% on divestment of stake in asset mgmt biz

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 65.80 and 52-week low Rs 23.55 on 09 January, 2019 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The government said it would infuse Rs 4,557 crore into IDBI Bank
The government said it would infuse Rs 4,557 crore into IDBI Bank
 
 
IDBI Bank share price rose 7 percent intraday on November 19 after the company divested its stake in IDBI Asset Management to Muthoot Finance.

The company sold its stake in IDBI Asset Management (IAML) & IDBI MF Trustee Company (IMTL) to Muthoot Finance.

At 14:28 hrs IDBI Bank was quoting at Rs 34.15, up Rs 1.30, or 3.96 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 65.80 and its 52-week low of Rs 23.55 on 09 January 2019 and 23 August 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.1 percent below its 52-week high and 45.01 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 02:54 pm

