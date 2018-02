On February 26, 2018 IDBI Bank sold 35,48,190 shares of Consolidated Construction Consortium at Rs 5.08 on the NSE.

On Monday, Consolidated Construction Consortium ended at Rs 4.91, down Rs 0.25, or 4.84 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 10.38 and 52-week low Rs 3.51 on 06 November, 2017 and 27 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 52.7 percent below its 52-week high and 39.89 percent above its 52-week low.