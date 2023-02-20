IDBI Bank, Patanjali Foods gain after addition to FTSE: Check out the expected inflows

The share prices of IDBI Bank and Patanjali Foods gained over 2 percent on February 20 after the stocks were added to the FTSE All World Index. Kotak Mahindra Bank, which was added back to the index after nearly nine years, traded flat in the afternoon.

Inclusion and deletion of stock in indices like MSCI and FTSE are widely tracked since many fund managers benchmark their holdings to them. While Kotak Bank's addition was anticipated, IDBI Bank and Patanjali Foods were the surprises.

As per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Kotak Mahindra Bank could see inflows to the tune of $77 million, Patanjali Foods at $28 million and IDBI Bank at $12 million.

Moneycontrol News