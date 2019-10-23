ICICI Securities hits 52-week high post Q2 earnings

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share
Shares of ICICI Securities touched a 52-week high of Rs 316, adding more than 11 percent intraday on October 23 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in Q2 FY20.
Net profit stood at Rs 135.1 crore, up 19 percent quarter-on-quarter. Revenue fell 8.8 percent YoY but was up eight percent QoQ to Rs 417 crore.
The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share.
The counter has gained 44 percent in the last nine months. At 12:08 hrs ICICI Securities Ltd. was quoting at Rs 305.50, up Rs 20.90, or 7.34 percent on the BSE.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:16 pm