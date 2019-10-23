App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 12:16 PM IST

ICICI Securities hits 52-week high post Q2 earnings

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share

Representative image
Shares of ICICI Securities touched a 52-week high of Rs 316, adding more than 11 percent intraday on October 23 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in Q2 FY20.

Net profit stood at Rs 135.1 crore, up 19 percent quarter-on-quarter. Revenue fell 8.8 percent YoY but was up eight percent QoQ to Rs 417 crore.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share.

The counter has gained 44 percent in the last nine months. At 12:08 hrs ICICI Securities Ltd. was quoting at Rs 305.50, up Rs 20.90, or 7.34 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:16 pm

