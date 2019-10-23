ICICI Securities hits 52-week high post Q2 earnings

Shares of ICICI Securities touched a 52-week high of Rs 316, adding more than 11 percent intraday on October 23 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in Q2 FY20.

Net profit stood at Rs 135.1 crore, up 19 percent quarter-on-quarter. Revenue fell 8.8 percent YoY but was up eight percent QoQ to Rs 417 crore.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share.