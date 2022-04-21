ICICI Securities falls 6% a day after reporting March quarter earnings

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities share price fell more than six percent intraday on April 21 a day after the company declared its March quarter earnings.

ICICI Securities' consolidated profit rose 3.3 percent year on year to Rs 340.29 crore. Consolidated revenue rose 20.7 percent to Rs 892.30 crore.

The company has announced final dividend of Rs 12.75 per share, taking the full year dividend to Rs 24 in FY22 versus Rs 21.5 in FY21.

CLSA

Brokerage CLSA has maintained an outperform rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 720 from Rs 750.

The company reported muted performance as brokerage volumes fell sequentially.

CLSA raised FY23-25 cost-to income ratio to plus 51 percent and cut FY23/24 estimates.

Motilal Oswal

"ICICI Securities has seen significant traction in client additions over the past few quarters, driven by digital organic sourcing.

"However, the same has not been replicated in market share from the broking business. With initiatives such as the NEO plan being implemented, the management expects an improvement going forward.

"We expect weakness in issuer services as a volatile equity market will delay its equity fundraising. The funding book is also likely to witness some pressure on the back of a run-down of the ESOP book.

"We maintain our buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 780 (based on 17x FY24E P/E) implying an upside of 24 percent."

At 10:33 hrs ICICI Securities was quoting at Rs 583.00, down Rs 46.15 or 7.34 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 895.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 432.15 on 13 October 2021 and 22 April 2021 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.9 percent below its 52-week high and 34.91 percent above its 52-week low.





