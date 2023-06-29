ICICI Sec to become wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank. Check out share swap ratio

On June 28, ICICI Securities' stock closed at Rs 615.95 and ICICI Bank closed at Rs 939.95 on the NSE. Based on this, the share swap ratio indicates that ICICI Securities' shareholders getting a two percent premium.

ICICI Securities on June 29 announced that the broking firm will delist and become a wholly owned subsidiary of its parent company ICICI Bank. Public shareholders of ICICI Securities would be allotted 67 equity shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 equity shares of the company.

"The scheme is subject to receipt of requisite approvals from ICICI Bank and the company's shareholders' and creditors, Reserve Bank of India, National Company Law Tribunal, stock exchanges and other regulatory and statutory authorities," the exchange filing stated.

On June 28, ICICI Securities' stock closed at Rs 615.95 and ICICI Bank closed at Rs 939.95 on the NSE. Based on this, the share swap ratio indicates that ICICI Securities' shareholders getting only a two percent premium.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, ICICI Bank said, "ICICI Securities is a low capital consuming business and the internal accruals are more than adequate to fund business growth. ICICI Bank is not expected to be required to make additional capital infusion into the company."

As of March 2023, ICICI Bank held 74.85 percent stake in ICICI Securities. The delisting process is expected to be completed in 12-15 months.

"With ICICI Sec as a 100 percent subsidiary, it is expected that both entities would be able to better capitalize on the synergies in line with the Customer 360 focus of the bank," the filing added.

Another reason cited behind the delisting move is that the securities broking business is inherently cyclical as it is significantly dependent on macro-economic environment and buoyancy in equities market.

In Q4 FY23, ICICI Securities reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 263 crore, down 23 percent as against Rs 340 crore reported in the corresponding period of last year. Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 885 crore, also down marginally as against Rs 892 crore in the year-ago period.