MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares rise after Jefferies retains buy with a target of Rs 630

Jefferies feels that ICICI Prudential can benefit from a combination of stability in product-mix and expansion in distribution adding that product mix and distribution expansion will lift FY22-23 growth.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price gained 2 percent in the morning session on January 15 after Jefferies maintained buy call on the stock.

The global research firm has retained a buy rating on the stock with target at Rs 630 per share. The firm is of the view that ICICI Prudential can benefit from a combination of stability in product-mix and expansion in distribution adding that product mix and distribution expansion will lift FY22-23 growth, besides a low base, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Jefferies believes that the company has beefed up Banca partnerships with likes of IIB, RBL Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank and NSDL Payments Bank.

It feels that better growth of ICICI Prudential can aid rerating and sees good risk-reward.

The stock was trading at Rs 523.25, up Rs 13.70, or 2.69 percent at 09:28 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 524.00 and an intraday low of Rs 512.50.

Close

Related stories

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages. FII / FPI or institutions have been increasing their shareholding.

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
first published: Jan 15, 2021 10:17 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.