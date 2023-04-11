 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Pru Life loaded up on Infosys in March, SBI Life added RIL

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 11, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Apart from Infosys, ICICI Pru Life's prominent additions were Sona BLW Precision (Rs 200 crore) and Bajaj Finance (Rs 182 crore).

Portfolio of insurance houses at a glance

Ahead of the Q4 earnings season, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company added Infosys shares to the tune of Rs 675 crore to its kitty in the month of March, according to the data compiled by  Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

The buying came despite Mohit Joshi's resignation from Infosys, only to be appointed large-cap peer Tech Mahindra's managing director and chief executive officer. While Tech Mahindra is expected to post a sequential decline in revenue for the March quarter, analysts expect Infosys' topline to grow 0.1-0.2 percent QoQ in constant currency terms.

On the flip side, Tata AIA Life Insurance and Kotak Life Insurance cut down on their exposure to Infosys to the tune of Rs 39 crore each.

