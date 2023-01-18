 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Lombard slumps as Q3 numbers miss Street estimates; analysts still remain upbeat

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

ICICI Lombard's gross direct premium income for the quarter rose 16.9 percent, lower than the industry growth of 18.1 percent

ICICI Lombard General Insurance declined 4 percent on January 18 after its December quarter profit of Rs 353 crore failed to meet consensus Street estimate of Rs 448.6 crore. The general insurer's profit rose 11 percent year-on-year, it said in an exchange filing.

At 12 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,188 per share on the National Stock Exchange, lower by 4.8 percent. The stock has slumped 5 percent in the past six months and 17 percent in the past one year.

The company's gross direct premium income  for the quarter rose 16.9 percent, lower than the industry growth of 18.1 percent, at Rs 5,493 crore. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 4,699 crore.

Excluding crop segment, the gross direct premium income growth was 17.1 percent, which is higher than the industry growth of 16.6 percent, the company said in a statement.

Despite the lower profit and revenue growth numbers, foreign brokerages are bullish on the stock. Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on it with a target price of Rs 1495 per share.