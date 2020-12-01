PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Lombard share price hits 52-week high after in-principle nod to acquire Bharti AXA General Insurance

Bharti Enterprises owns 51 percent in Bharti AXA General. The firm has joint venture with French firm AXA which owns 49 percent stake. With the deal with ICICI Lombard in place, Bharti and AXA will be public shareholders in the combined entity.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price was up over 2 percent intraday on December 1 after the company received 'in-principle approval' to acquire Bharti AXA General Insurance.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on November 27 gave an in-principle approval to the acquisition of General Insurance business of Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, the company said in an exchange filing.

Earlier, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had approved the proposed acquisition by ICICI.

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 1,492.80, up Rs 37.05, or 2.55 percent at 10:44 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,500. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,500 and an intraday low of Rs 1,459.50.

related news

"Post submission of all the required documents/information, the authority hereby grants 'In-principle' approval under section 35 to 37 read with IRDA Regulations, 2017 for demerger of general insurance business undertaken by Bharti AXA to ICICI Lombard."

Currently, Bharti Enterprises owns 51 percent in Bharti AXA General. The firm has joint venture with French firm AXA which owns 49 percent stake. With the deal with ICICI Lombard in place, Bharti and AXA will be public shareholders in the combined entity.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities is of the view that further uptrend may continue which could lift the stock to Rs 1620. On the flip side, dismissal of Rs 1400 could possibly trigger quick short-term correction up to Rs 1360.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 11:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Lombard

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.